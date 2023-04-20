NEW DELHI: Defence minister Rajnath Singh has tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday (April 20).

After having tested COVID-19 positive, Rajnath Singh placed himself under home quarantine.

Doctors examined Rajnath Singh’s health and recommended rest for him.

The minister is currently under home quarantine with mild symptoms, an official release stated.

He was slated to attend the Indian Air Force Commanders’ Conference in New Delhi on Thursday (April 20).

He skipped the conference after being tested positive for COVID-19.

(More details awaited)