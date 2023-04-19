AGARTALA: The Tripura government has made COVID-19 tests for people, who arrive from other states in the country.

People, who arrive in Tripura from other states of the country, have reported a high COVID-19 positivity rate.

Thus, the Tripura government has made COVID-19 test for those arriving from other states mandatory.

The states that are under the scanner are: Kerala, Delhi, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

On the other hand, all the domestic incoming passengers from the states with high COVID-positivity rate shall have to be mandatorily tested on their arrival at the airport, railway stations and the Churaibari check gate.

Wearing of masks in hospitals has been made mandatory and screenings will also be conducted at all public places across Tripura.

It may be mentioned here that Tripura reported 10 new COVID-19 cases since April 14.

Tripura will now lay stress on a five-fold strategy test, track, treat, vaccinate and adherence of COVID appropriate behaviour.

The Tripura health and family welfare department has already issued an advisory, asking people to avoid crowded and poorly-ventilated places.

Meanwhile, India logged a total of 10,542 fresh cases of COVID-19 while the active cases have gone up to 63,562.

The death toll has also reached 5,31,190 with 38 new fatalities reported over the past 24 hours.