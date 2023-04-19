AGARTALA: One person has died due to heat stroke in Tripura on Tuesday.ra.

The ill-fated person hailed from Sabroom.

The only death in sunstroke has been reported from the southernmost sub-division Sabroom where a local trader 54-year-old Ranjit Dey collapsed on way to his shop and was declared dead after being taken to hospital.

On the other hand, several others have been hospitalized across various districts of Trip

Meanwhile, heatwave is continuing across the state.

The Health Department has arranged special steps to deal with the situation while urging people to keep indoors unless it is essential.

The weather office reported that the highest temperature has slightly declined compared to Monday but the impact of a heat wave is still going on.

It predicted that the state may witness rain on Thursday.

The state government has already announced the closure of schools for six days.

A similar order also has been issued for the Anganwadi Kendras.