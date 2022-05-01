Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday said that the heatwave is likely to abate over Delhi and adjoining parts of northwest and central India from Monday.

The IMD predicted that partly cloudy sky with the possibility of thunder development at isolated places over Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh, east Rajasthan and parts of Uttar Pradesh from tomorrow. This is likely to give some respite to residents from the scorching heat.

Heat Wave conditions in isolated parts over Vidarbha during 01-03 May; over MP, Chhattisgarh, Telangana & West Rajasthan on 01 & 02 May; over HP, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, south UP, Kutch & East Rajasthan today. Abatement of heat wave over the region thereafter. — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 1, 2022

It may be mentioned that in the past few weeks, heatwaves were witnessed across the country.

Northwest and central India experienced the hottest April in 122 years.

During this period, the country witnessed an average of maximum temperatures touching 35.9 degrees Celsius and 37.78 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The IMD also stated that heavy rainfall at isolated places over Andaman & Nicobar Islands on 5 May is to take place.

Squall wind (speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph) is likely over the southeast Bay of Bengal & adjoining South Andaman Sea on 5 & 6 May.

Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas.