Guwahati: The Defence Minister of India Rajnath Singh on Monday formally inaugurated the C-295 transport aircraft into the Indian Air Force (IAF).

The ceremony took place in the presence of high level military officials including the IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhuri.

The new C-295 will further enhance the Indian Air Force’s tactical airlift capabilities along the border with China and in other places like Andaman and Nicobar archipelago.

The C-295 boasts of bring equipped with indigenous electronic warfare systems, it also has rear ramp doors for quick reaction as well as para-dropping of troops and cargo.

The new generation aircraft is also capable of performing special missions as we as disaster response and maritime patrol duties.

The contract for the C-295 was led by the present Air Chief Marshall VR Chaudhuri and it is worth nearly Rs. 22000 crores, which was signed in September 2021.

A total of 56 aircrafts will be installed with an indigenous Electronic Warfare Suite that has been made by Bharat Electronics Ltd and Bharat Dynamics Ltd.