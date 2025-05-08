New Delhi: India’s robust air defence systems successfully intercepted a concerted aerial attack launched by Pakistan targeting Jammu on Thursday night.

Multiple drones and missiles were neutralized, preventing casualties and significant damage.

According to NDTV, an F-16 supersonic fighter jet of the Pakistan Air Force was shot down in the evening by an Indian surface-to-air missile defence system.

The F-16 took off from the Sargodha air base in Pakistan, a key air force station of the Pakistani Air Force. The Indian SAM (Surface-to-air missile) shot down the fighter jet near the Sargodha air base, sources told NDTV.

The attempted assault triggered widespread blackouts and air raid sirens across Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab, and Rajasthan.

Authorities issued emergency alerts and urged residents to remain indoors. Near Jammu airport, Indian air defences effectively countered several drones, while eight incoming missiles were intercepted before reaching their targets.

As part of heightened security protocols, power outages were reported at crucial locations, including the revered Vaishno Devi shrine in Reasi district and parts of Srinagar.

This aggressive action by Pakistan occurred mere hours after a prior failed attempt to strike 15 Indian cities.

Earlier in the day, Colonel Sofiya Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh confirmed that Srinagar, Jammu, Pathankot, Amritsar, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, and Bhuj were among the targeted locations.

However, India’s advanced counter-Unmanned Aerial System (C-UAS) grid and air defence network successfully neutralized all incoming drones and missiles.

Analysis of the projectile debris unequivocally confirmed their Pakistani origin. In a swift and decisive response, India launched precision strikes, effectively destroying multiple Pakistani air defence positions, including a key installation in Lahore.

Concurrently, Pakistan initiated heavy shelling across border sectors in Jammu & Kashmir, including Kupwara, Uri, and Rajouri.

This cross-border firing resulted in the deaths of 16 civilians, including five children and three women. The Indian Army responded firmly with retaliatory fire.

These intense events follow the recent Operation Sindoor, during which Indian forces reportedly eliminated nearly 100 militants across nine terrorist camps located in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.