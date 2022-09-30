Guwahati: A minor in Rajasthan’s Alwar was allegedly gang-raped by eight men who also extorted her for Rs 50,000.

They blackmailed her saying that they would make her private pictures viral.

Police said that the girl was blackmailed by the accused who threatened her to pay them money with the pictures.

As per the report, the girl had paid them Rs 50,000.

The girl after paying them the money was gangraped by eight men.

A case was registered by the girl’s brother in connection with the case.

The accused had been demanding money from the victim regularly but as she failed to pay more money, they circulated the pictures.

An FIR under section 376D of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act has been registered against the accused.

The police are now attempting to nab the suspects of the case.