Delhi: The Delhi Police has arrested a gangster who was carrying the highest reward on Tuesday.

The police said that he was arrested along with three of his accomplices from the Chhatarpur area.

The arrested has been identified as Shah Rukh, 28, who had a reward of Rs 2 lakh was involved in 10 criminal cases including murder, attempt to murder, and extortion, among others.

The other three were identified as Sohail Arshad, 23, Sameer Umar, 29, and Yusuf-Ur-Rehman.

The police said that the accused was arrested based on a tip-off.

They were arrested while they were sitting in a car near the area.

The accused were said to have sophisticated firearms and live ammunition with them at the time of the arrest.