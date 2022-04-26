The Assam government has declared April 28 as a public holiday in the districts of Dibrugarh and Karbi Anglong in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled visit to the state.

“The Governor of Assam is pleased to declare ‘Local Holiday’ on 28th April, 2022 within the jurisdiction of Dibrugarh and Karbi Anglong district on account of visit of Hon’ble Prime Minister of India,” an official notification stated.

The notification added: “All State Govt offices, educational institutions etc within the aforementioned districts will remain closed on that day.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Assam on April 28, where he will inaugurate seven new cancer hospitals in Dibrugarh.

PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone of seven new cancer hospitals in Assam.

“PM Narendra Modi will visit Assam on April 28. His first programme will be in Diphu and after that, he will inaugurate seven new cancer hospitals in Dibrugarh. This is a huge investment of Rs 4000 crore with the joint collaboration of the Government of Assam and Tata Trusts,” Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said.