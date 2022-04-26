Assam Congress president Bhupen Borah has stated that the grand-old party will not enter into an alliance with the AIUDF.

Assam Congress chief Bhupen Borah said that till the time he serves as APCC president there will be no alliance between the Congress and the Badruddin Ajmal-led AIUDF.

“No alliance with AIUDF till I am president of APCC,” Assam Congress chief Bhupen Borah said.

Borah further said that the Congress party will continue to “fight against every force that divides the society on communal hatred”.

“Our nation can rise only if hatred is replaced by love, compassion and cooperation amongst all sects,” Assam Congress president Bhupen Borah said.