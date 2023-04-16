LUCKNOW: Was it ‘gang-war’ that resulted in the murder of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed?

Preliminary investigation into the case suggests so.

Mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf were shot dead by as many as three assailants in presence of the police and media on Saturday (April 15).

The shooters came in the guise of media persons and were having a mic and camera with them.

Atiq Ahmed and Ashraf were killed in the attack, when the police were escorting the duo to a medical institute in Prayagraj (Allahabad) for check-up.

According to reports, the shooters, during interrogation, revealed that their motive behind killing Atiq and Ashraf.

The three shooters reportedly claimed that they wanted to become big and famous mafias.

They chose to kill Atiq and Ashraf in presence of police and media as a way to becoming famous gangsters.

All three attackers are residents of Uttar Pradesh and have criminal histories.

“We killed Atiq Ahmed and Ashraf, with the aim of completely wiping off the Atiq-Ashraf gang and make name for ourselves,” an FIR quoted the arrested shooters telling the police.

The killers of gangster Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf were identified by the police and were detained immediately from the spot.

The attackers were identified by the police as Lovlesh Mishra, Sunny Singh and Arun Maurya.

The ages of all three shooters of Atiq and Ashraf are between 18, 22, and 23.

Moreover, one of the assailants – Sunny Singh – is said to be closely associated with the” Sunder Bhati gang”.

Notably, the accused trio also used sophisticated Turkey-made Zigana pistol in the killings.

It may be mentioned here that Zigana is a semi-automatic pistol produced by Turkish firearm manufacturing company T?SA?.

Zigana pistols are not produced in India and are imported illegally by mafias from across the border.

In Pakistan, Zigana models are produced and sold illegally by local workshops.

Turkey-made Zigana pistols cost Rs 6-7 lakhs in black markets.

As many as 18 rounds were fired by the shooters in the killings of Atiq Ahmed and Ashraf.

As many as 17 police officials have been suspended and Section 144 has been imposed in Prayagraj (Allahabad).