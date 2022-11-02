Bhopal: A four-year-old girl was allegedly raped and then dumped in the bushes in Madhya Pradesh’s Khandwa district.

The incident was the third case of rape in less than a week in Madhya Pradesh.

As per reports, the four-year-old was found after a search of 16 hours.

She was missing since Monday and was found on Tuesday which severe bleeding. She has been admitted to a hospital for medical attention.

One person identified to be a worker at a local restaurant has been arrested in connection with the rape.

The 22-year-old was identified as Raj Kumar.

He allegedly used to show the girl videos on his mobile and keep her entertained.

However, on Monday he allegedly committed the crime.

At least 200 people police personnel were deployed to search for the girl after she was reported missing.

However, when the girl was not found, the police based on investigative inputs, detained the accused and in interrogation, he opened up about his crime.

The accused led the police to the location where he dumped her and also confessed that another girl had also raped her.

The police have arrested him and are trying to trace the second accused named by Kumar.