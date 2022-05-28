Jaipur: A four-year-old girl in Rajasthan’s Karauli district was allegedly kidnapped and raped on Saturday.

The police said that the incident took place in the Hindaun area of the district.

She was allegedly abducted while she was fast asleep in her hut.

Also Read: Assam: Uber driver arrested for assaulting passenger in Guwahati

The person then took her far from the village and raped her.

The police informed that the girl is undergoing treatment while a police team has been deployed to nab the culprit.

The police also said that after the girl was allegedly raped, she was left near her hut by the accused.

Also Read: Assam’s flood situation improves marginally

The police further added that investigations are going on to check if anyone else is involved in the alleged crime.

The village where the minor lives is also under close watch to track suspicious persons.