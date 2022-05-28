Guwahati: The overall flood situation in Assam has improved in the last six days even as over 5 lakh people remained affected in the state’s 10 districts.

Among the ten districts, Nagaon, Cachar and Morigaon are the worst hit, officials said on Friday.

Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) officials said so far 30 people including children have lost their lives in the first wave of flood in the state.

Out of the 10 flood-affected districts, the highest number of 3,11,397 people were affected in Nagaon district alone followed by 1,47,995 people in Cachar and 41,036 in Morigaon district.

According to the ASDMA officials, despite improvement in the flood situation, at least 5,00,852 people, including 1,28,752 children of 799 villages have now been affected in 10 of the state’s 34 districts.

Over 35,384 hectares of crop areas remained affected in flood-hit areas.

Altogether, 62,289 people are taking shelter in the 201 relief camps, while the district administrations have also opened 106 relief distribution centres in all the affected areas.

The Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) of seven members which arrived in Guwahati on Thursday to study the flood-ravaged Assam districts are now visiting the affected districts divided in two groups.

The IAF has air-dropped 10 MT food grains in the flood affected areas of Dima Hasao district.