Amritsar: At least four people were killed in a firing incident inside the Bathinda military station in Punjab.

The Army’s South Western Command issued a statement confirming the incident and stated that quick response teams have cordoned off the area and are conducting a search operation.

The Army’s statement further added that the firing incident was reported around 0435h (4:35 am) inside the officers’ mess and that the Station Quick Reaction Teams were immediately activated.

The area was sealed off, and search operations are currently underway.

Also Read: Assam | Dr Rupam Sarmah becomes first Assamese to be appointed as advisor to US President

However, the Army has not provided any further details regarding the incident.

According to reports, the Bathinda Senior Superintendent of Police, GS Khurana, stated that a police team is currently waiting outside the military station, and the Army has not yet allowed their entry.

Also Read: Lok Sabha elections 2024 | BJP will win 12 seats in Assam: Amit Shah

The police have reported that all four gates of the military station have been shut.

The details of the incident are yet to be ascertained, and the police and the Army have not yet commented on the possible motive behind the attack.

The investigation is ongoing, and further updates are awaited.