Hyderabad: The police have detained five boys for allegedly sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl in Hyderabad.

All the boys detained were students of classes 9 and 10 students.

They were accused of sexually assaulting a classmate and also recording the incident.

According to the police, the boys and the victim were all friends and the incident allegedly took place in August.

The boys had sexually assaulted the teen at her home while her parents were out. They also recorded the incident.

After a few days, one of the accused teens assaulted her sexually again.

One of the accused then shared the video on WhatsApp which later went viral.

Following this, the survivor told her parents about the incident. The parents wasting no time filed a complaint at the Hayathnagar Police Station.

The police lodged a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and IT Act against the boys and initiated an investigation.

Based on the investigation, all the boys were detained and produced before the Juvenile Justice Board for further action.