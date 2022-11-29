GUWAHATI: As a goodwill gesture to the families of tea workers of Doloo tea garden in Cachar district of Assam, chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma distributed cheques worth Rs 1 lakh to each of the 1296 families at a function held at Doloo tea estate on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that welfare of the people belonging to tea garden areas has been one of the priorities of his government.

The Assam chief minister said that his government is working for the socio-cultural-economic and academic development of the people belonging to tea garden areas.

While handing over the cheques, the Assam chief minister assured that his government will also give financial assistance to the tune of Rs 1 lakh each to the casual employees belonging to Doloo tea estate.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also said that for the academic empowerment of the students belonging to Doloo tea estate, state government will post adequate number of teachers in the school at Doloo tea estate.

Moreover, poor families in Doloo tea estate will be included in Orunodoi beneficiaries’ list, the Assam chief minister said adding that once included, each family will be entitled to monthly financial assistance of Rs 1250 per month.

He asked the tea garden families of Doloo tea estate in Assam to use the amount for the purpose of education of their children.

He also said since education is the most important tool for human resource development, the tea garden families of Doloo tea estate should educate their children and make a good use of the quota ear-marked for students of tea community for admission in medical colleges.

The Assam chief minister also said that his government is working on a plan to provide free electricity to tea garden areas across the state.

Sarma said that airports are harbinger of economic prosperity of a region. So, the proposed airport at Doloo will usher in unprecedented economic development of the Barak valley region of Assam.