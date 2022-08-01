Delhi: Five suspected gangsters allegedly being part of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang were arrested by Punjab Police on Monday.

The police also recovered eight illegal weapons along with 30 cartridges from them.

As per reports, the kingpin of the gang has been identified as Sandeep Sandhu. He is a resident of Patiala.

The gang was busted by the Fatehgarh Sahib District Police based on a tip-off.

As per reports, the leader of the gang, Sandeep Sandhu was an associate of gangster Gurpreet Singh alias Guri.

Guri is now in Patiala Jail and is said to be an active member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

The police further informed that Sandhu is known for procuring weapons from an Uttar Pradesh (UP) based weapon supplier.

The supplier is also being tracked.

The other arrested gangsters were identified as Harpreet Singh, Sandeep Singh (Faloli), Charanjit Singh and Gurmukh Singh.

Eight illegal weapons, including five .32 bore country-made pistols or kattas along with three .315 bore country-made pistols and 30 cartridges were seized from these gangsters.