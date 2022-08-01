Guwahati: A class 10 student of the Markaz Academy English High School in Hojai died after he reportedly drowned in a pond but the family has suspected some foul play in the matter.

The student identified as Farhaz Hussain is a resident of Moran in Dibrugarh.

While his family alleged that he was killed, the school authorities have denied the fact.

As per the authorities of the school, Farhaz along with 16 other hostellers went out on Saturday night and there they spent the night at a mosque.

On Sunday morning he went for a swim in a pond and drowned, as per the school.

He was rescued by his friends and was taken to the Haji Abdul Majid Memorial Hospital & Research Centre in Hojai but was declared as brought dead by the doctors.

The family of the deceased have denied believing the version of the school authorities and has approached the police.

The police have already initiated an investigation into the matter.