Mumbai: An FIR has been filed against controversial NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wakhende at the Kopri police station of Thane district after he got a liquor license for his bar by allegedly furnishing false information.

As per reports, Wankhende obtained the liquor licence in 1997 for the Sadguru Family Restaurant and Bar which is owned by him entirely.

The outlet is situated in the Vasi area.

Also Read: Assam: 16-year-old commits suicide in Dergaon

Wankhede allegedly faked his age for obtaining the licence.

When he obtained the licence, he was 17 years and eleven months old. He was not 18 years old or was not a major while obtaining the licence.

It is mandatory for one to be a major to get a liquor license.

NCP leader Nawab Malik had earlier levelled the allegations against the controversial former NCB official.

Also Read: MP Abdul Khaleque demands inner line permit for Assam

He claimed that he owned the restaurant in Navi Mumbai, but obtained the license to serve liquor with false information.