Guwahati: As the political instability of Maharashtra continues, it has now been reported that rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde had a meeting with BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis in Gujarat’s Vadodara on Friday night.

The meeting as per reports was to discuss a possible formation of the new government planned by the rebels in Maharasthra.

Reports claim that even Home Minister Amit Shah was also in Vadodara last night.

It was further said that Shinde had gone there on a special flight directly and had a discussion with the BJP leaders.

The rebel leader after the discussion returned to Guwahati.

It may be mentioned that around 40 MLAs from Maharashtra including Shinde himself have been camping at a luxury hotel in Guwahati. Of these MLAs, 16 have received disqualification notice from the Deputy Speaker of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly.

They have been asked to respond in person or through their counsel by Monday.

Shinde who is the leader of the rebellion camp wants to reform the government through an alliance with the BJP. He also claims that they have the sufficient number needed to form the government in Maharashtra.

Earlier on Saturday, the rebels announced a faction naming it Shiv Sena Balasaheb.

However, later in an executive meeting chaired by the Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray passed a resolution stating that none but only the Shiv Sena would be allowed to use Bal Thackeray’s name.