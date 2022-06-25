Mumbai: As the political crisis in Maharashtra continues due to the rebellion by a section of Shiv Sena leaders, the Shiv Sena national executive meeting chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has adopted six resolutions.

The resolutions include several points including the Eknath Shinde-led rebel camp from “misusing” Balasaheb’s name.

The resolutions taken are as follows:

RESOLUTION 1

The first one states, “We strongly condemn the treachery that a few Shiv Sena legislators have displayed and expressed that the party and its organisation is strongly standing behind party leader Uddhav Thackeray. The party gives all the rights to Thackeray to exercise control over the emerging scenario and to implement decisions required for the same.”

RESOLUTION 2

The second resolution read, “The national executive expresses its pride in the work Uddhav Thackeray has done as the chief minister of Maharashtra and the fame that he has earned for his taking care of the Maharashtra populace during Covid.”

RESOLUTION 3

The third resolution stated, “The national executive passes its resolve to ensure Shiv Sena victory in the upcoming municipal corporation, council, panchayat, Zilla parishad and panchayat samiti and other local body elections.”

RESOLUTION 4

The fourth one added, “The national executive likes to thank the Maharashtra government and the BMC for the improvement works, coastal road, metro rail, property tax exemptions and the other developmental projects that it has undertaken.”

“Similarly, it thanks Uddhav and Aditya Thackeray for the success. It further asserts that under the leadership of these two leaders we will ensure Mumbai’s sustained development”, it further stated.

RESOLUTION 5

The fifth resolution clearly pointed out that no one except for the Shiv Sena can use the name of Bal Thackeray.

RESOLUTION 6

The sixth resolution added, “The party has never insulted and will never do so in the future. Those who committed treachery against the Sena, how much ever senior they might be, we give full rights to Uddhav Thackeray to take action against them. The national executive resolutely stands behind him in this.”

It may be mentioned that earlier, Shiv Sena dissident leader Eknath Shinde announced to form a new party named “Shiv Sena Balasaheb Thackeray”.

At a meeting held in Guwahati on Saturday, the rebel MLAs of Sena led by Eknath Shinde announced that it was naming itself the ‘Shiv Sena Balasaheb Group’.

‘Shiv Sena Balasaheb’ is the new group formed by Eknath Shinde camp, said former MoS Home and rebel MLA Deepak Kesarkar.

Reacting to the development, Maharashtra Congress leader Ashok Chavan said until it gets legal authorization from the speaker, such types of groups will not be authorized.

On the other hand, in a setback for the rebel MLAs, Maharashtra Assembly Deputy Speaker rejected the no-confidence motion moved by Eknath Shinde camp.

Though 33 rebel MLAs had signed the non-confidence motion, none of the MLAs submitted it to the Deputy Speaker’s office, choosing instead to send it through an anonymous email id, NDTV reported.

The Deputy Speaker has also issued notices to the 16 rebel MLAs on the disqualification plea by Team Uddhav. The rebel MLAs have been asked to appear in person or through their counsel on Monday to respond to the disqualification plea.

Uddhav Thackeray is chairing a national executive meeting in Shiv Sena Bhavan. Large numbers of Sena supporters have gathered outside the building despite prohibitory orders in place.

Several Shiv Sena workers protested against rebel MLAs outside the party office in Khargar. Effigies of rebel leader Eknath Shinde were burnt.

Eknath Shinde’s son Dr Shrikant Shinde’s office in Ulhasnagar was pelted with stones.

Shiv Sena workers in Pune also vandalized the office of rebel legislator Tanaji Sawant.