Kolkata: At least Rs 7 crore with property documents were seized by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in searches conducted at six locations in Kolkata while probing an alleged case of fraud through a mobile gaming app.

As per reports, the ED which was accompanied by bank officials raided the premises of businessman Aamir Khan in the Garden Reach area of Kolkata.

In the search, they seized Rs 7 crore in cash and property documents.

Reports state that the raids are still on while the recovered cash is being counted with counting machines to ascertain the exact amount of money recovered.

Also Read: Assam: One held in Dibrugarh ATM robbery case

A case was registered under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The raids were conducted based on a complaint filed by Federal Bank authorities.

Accused Aamir Khan and others were named in the complaint for defrauding the users of a mobile gaming app called E-Nuggets.

Also Read: Assam: Drug peddler arrested with 17.23 grams of brown sugar

A press statement by the ED said, “During the initial period, the users were rewarded with commission and the balance in the wallet could be withdrawn hassle-free. This provided initial confidence among users, and they started investing bigger amounts for greater percentage of commission and a greater number of purchase orders.”

The ED said, “Further, after collecting the handsome amount from the public, all of a sudden, the withdrawal from the said App, was stopped, at one or the other pretext viz. system upgradation, the investigation by LEAs etc. Thereafter, all data including profile information was wiped off from the said App servers and only then the users understood the ploy.”