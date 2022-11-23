New Delhi: In another shocking incident, a man who recently returned from a rehabilitation centre allegedly killed his entire family in Delhi.

The accused has been identified as 25-year-old Keshav.

As per reports, he had a fight with his family over some household issues after which he attacked and stabbed his parents, sister, and grandmother to death.

The accused were arrested after someone informed the police about the incident.

They found the victims’ bodies with blood stains all over their house in Palam.

The accused had slit their throats and also stabbed them multiple times.

As per some reports, the accused was also unemployed since October and was under drugs during the murders.

The deceased were identified as grandmother Deewana Devi, 75, his father Dinesh, 50, mother Darshana, and sister Urvashi, 18.

He reportedly killed them as they had intervened in his plan to escape from his house.