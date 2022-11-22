Guwahati: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma after Meghalaya Government called for an SIT and lodged FIR over the firing incident at Mukroh village, said that the incident took place on Assam’s territory and not Meghalaya.

It may be mentioned that at least six people were killed in the incident take took place earlier on Tuesday.

The Assam government while stating that the incident was reported on Assam’s land, have now suspended the Officer-in-Charge of the Jirikingding Police Station and transferred Imdad Ali, the SP of West Karbi Anglong.

He will be replaced by Mrinal Deka as the new SP.

Assam government has also announced a one-man inquiry into the incident.

An official statement said, “In view of the firing incident at Mukhrow under Jirikindging Police Station of West Karbi Anglong district on Tuesday, the state government set up a one-man inquiry commission headed by a retired Judge of Gauhati high court.”

It may be mentioned that a vehicle, bearing an Assam registration number, was reportedly set on fire by unidentified persons at the Jhalupara area in Shillong city of Meghalaya hours after the incident.

No casualty or injury to any person due to the incident has been reported thus far.

Fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the flame.

Meanwhile, security in and around Shillong city has been beefed up to prevent further escalation of tensions.

This incident is being seen as an aftermath of the firing incident that took place at Mukroh village in the West Jaiñtia Hills district of Meghalaya.