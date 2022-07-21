New Delhi: NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu secured victory in the Presidential poll on Thursday after the third round of counting as out of the 3,219 valid votes counted so far, she bagged 2,161 while Opposition’s nominee Yashwant Sinha got 1,058.

After the three rounds of voting, the NDA got 2161 votes, which translates to 5, 77,777 in terms of the value of the votes. As the total value of votes in the parliament and in state assemblies is 1,081,991, Draupadi Murmu has crossed the 50% mark. Yashwant Sinha has own 1058 votes so far, value of which is 2, 61,062.

After the first round where the votes of the parliament were counted, Murmu had won 540 votes with a value of 3, 78,000, and Yashwant Sinha won 208 votes with a value of 1,45,600. The votes of MLAs were counted from second round onwards in alphabetical order.

In the second round, Murmu won 809 votes valued at 1, 05,299 and Yashwant Sinha got 329 votes valued at 44,276. Similarly in third round, they received 812 and 521 votes respectively, which included votes of Karnataka, Kerala, MP, Maharashtra, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Odisha and Punjab.

It is notable that the result of the presidential election in India is determined by the value of the votes, not by the number of votes. And the value varies from voters of different lawmakers.