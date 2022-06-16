New Delhi: Stating that “demolitions have to be in accordance with the law, they cannot be retaliatory”, the Supreme Court on Thursday issued a notice to the Uttar Pradesh government on the demolition of houses of those accused in recent violence in the state.

The Supreme Court hearing a petition filed by Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind asked for replies from the state government as well as the civic authorities of Prayagraj and Kanpur.

The next hearing will take place next Tuesday and the replies are to be filed before that.

The judges said, “Everything should look fair…we expect the authorities to act only in accordance with law. Ensure safety so that nothing untoward happens.”

However, the court has not put the demolitions on hold and the judges said, “We can’t stay demolitions. We can say go in accordance with law.”

The Supreme Court was hearing a petition filed by the Muslim body Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind over the ongoing demolition of properties in Uttar Pradesh by the state government.

The Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind had filed the petitions at the SC seeking directions to the Uttar Pradesh government to stay any further demolition of properties of people who are accused of participating in protests against remarks by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders on Prophet Mohammed.

The petition is being heard by a bench of justices A S Bopanna and Vikram Nath.

Earlier former judges and senior advocates wrote to Chief Justice of India N V Ramana and urged him to take suo motu cognizance of the allegations of illegal detention, bulldozing of residences, and police action on the protestors.

It may be mentioned that at least four properties were demolished in Uttar Pradesh following a violent protest that took place against suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma.

Several people including police personnel were injured in the protests while as many as 350 people were arrested so far.

With these going on, the UP government had demolished the properties allegedly without any prior notice.

The Jamiat said that the actions by the authorities were in complete disregard of principles of natural justice and in violation of municipal laws which provide for advance notices and opportunity of hearing to persons whose properties are sought to be demolished.