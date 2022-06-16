New Delhi: The Supreme Court will hear petitions filed by the Muslim body Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind over the ongoing demolition of properties in Uttar Pradesh by the state government.

The Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind had filed the petitions at the SC seeking directions to the Uttar Pradesh government to stay any further demolition of properties of people who are accused of participating in protests against remarks by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders on Prophet Mohammed.

The petition her be heard by a bench of justices A S Bopanna and Vikram Nath.

Earlier former judges and senior advocates wrote to Chief Justice of India N V Ramana and urged him to take suo motu cognizance of the allegations of illegal detention, bulldozing of residences, and police action on the protestors.

Also Read: Assam Floods: More than 74,000 people across 18 districts affected

It may be mentioned that at least four properties were demolished in Uttar Pradesh following a violent protest that took place against suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma.

Several people including police personnel were injured in the protests while as many as 350 people were arrested so far.

With these going on, the UP government had demolished the properties allegedly without any prior notice.

The Jamiat said that the actions by the authorities were in complete disregard of principles of natural justice and in violation of municipal laws which provide for advance notices and opportunity of hearing to persons whose properties are sought to be demolished.

Also Read: Assam: All educational institutes to remain closed on Thursday in Nalbari due to weather conditions

The petitions also claimed that as per section 10 of Uttar Pradesh (Regulation of Building Operations) Act, 1958, demolition of a building shall not be undertaken unless the affected person is given a reasonable opportunity of being heard.

The petition further mentioned section 27 of Uttar Pradesh Urban Planning and Development Act, 1973 which requires 15 days’ notice and hearing the affected person before proceeding with the demolition.