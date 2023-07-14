New Delhi: Despite a gradual receding of the Yamuna River, several areas in Delhi continue to be inundated with floodwater.

The national capital witnessed an all-time high water level in the river yesterday, prompting the Delhi government to take precautionary measures such as the closure of schools, colleges, crematoriums, and water treatment plants.

As of 6 am, the water levels in the Yamuna stood at 208.46 meters, slightly lower than the previous night’s 208.66 meters.

The Central Water Commission predicts a further decrease today, with levels potentially reaching 208.30 meters by 1 pm.

Areas in ITO and Rajghat remain submerged, aggravated by the damage suffered by a regulator near Indraprastha, as reported by the Delhi Irrigation and Flood Control Department.

The floodwaters even reached the Supreme Court, located in the Tilak Marg area of the city.

In response, Delhi Cabinet Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj announced that the government has prioritized addressing the regulator’s damage and resolving the issue.

The Delhi Government has cautioned residents about drinking water and power cuts in certain areas of the city.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority has directed the closure of non-essential government offices, schools, and colleges until Sunday.

Furthermore, the entry of heavy goods vehicles, except those carrying essential items, has been prohibited from entering the city through the four borders, including Singhu.