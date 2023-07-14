Washington DC: In a significant development, the United States Senate Foreign Relations Committee (SFRC) has unanimously approved a resolution reaffirming Arunachal Pradesh’s status as an integral part of India.

This bipartisan move paves the way for the resolution to be introduced on the Senate floor, with the possibility of it being adopted by the full chamber.

The resolution, introduced by Senators Jeff Merkley of Oregon and Bill Haggerty of Tennessee, has garnered support from Senators John Cornyn of Texas, Tim Kaine of Virginia, and Chris Van Hollen of Maryland.

The resolution reaffirms the United States’ recognition of the McMahon Line as the international boundary between the People’s Republic of China (PRC) and the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh.

It was seen as a strong response to Chinese claims asserting ownership over large portions of Arunachal Pradesh, which align with the PRC’s aggressive and expansionist policies.

Senator Merkley, who also serves as the Co-Chair of the Congressional-Executive Commission on China, emphasized the significance of the resolution’s committee passage.

He stated, “Committee passage of this resolution affirms that the United States views the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh as part of the Republic of India – not the People’s Republic of China. It commits the US to deepen support and assistance to the region, alongside like-minded international partners.”

Arunachal Pradesh, which China refers to as Zangnan, has been a source of tension between India and China. Beijing claims Arunachal Pradesh as South Tibet, a claim strongly rejected by the Indian External Affairs Ministry, which asserts that the state is an “inseparable part of India.”

China routinely protests against visits made by top Indian leaders and officials to Arunachal Pradesh as they reaffirm India’s sovereignty over the region.

Senator Cornyn, referring to the escalating tensions between India and China along their shared border, emphasized the United States’ commitment to defending democracy and supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific

He stated, “As tensions between India and China escalate over their shared border, the United States must stand strong in our defense of democracy by supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific.”

The reaffirmation of Arunachal Pradesh as part of India by the United States is consistent with the stance taken by successive administrations since 1962.

Even during the recent border standoff in eastern Ladakh that began in May 2020, the White House vehemently opposed any unilateral attempts by China to advance territorial claims through the renaming of localities in Arunachal Pradesh.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre emphasized the longstanding recognition of Arunachal Pradesh as an integral part of India by the United States.

She said, “The United States has recognized that territory (Arunachal Pradesh) for a long time. And we strongly oppose any unilateral attempts to advance territorial claims by renaming localities.”