Imphal: A Commission of Inquiry, led by Justice Ajai Lamba, Retd Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court, visited relief camps in Imphal East and Imphal West districts on Thursday to hear the plights of displaced people in Manipur.

The commission inspected the relief camps at Urup OBC Girls Hostel and Sports Hostel No. 2, Khuman Lampak, and interacted with the inmates, most of whom are from Moreh, Churachandpur, Sadu Yengkhoman, Ekou, and Dolaithabi.

The commission also visited the relief camp at Mekola Gulab HS School in Imphal West district.

Justice Lamba requested the inmates to cooperate with the commission’s inquiry and said that their full cooperation would help expedite the process. He also urged everyone present to join hands in bringing peace to the state.

The commission is mandated to submit its report to the central government within six months of its first sitting. It will consider complaints or allegations brought forth by individuals or associations, contributing to a comprehensive examination of the incidents.