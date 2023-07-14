Guwahati: The flood situation in Assam has started to turn severe with numerous districts bearing the brunt of the devastating waters with the rising water levels.

According to the official bulletin released on Thursday evening by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), several districts including Biswanath, Bongaigaon, Chirang, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Kokrajhar, Majuli, Nalbari, Tamulpur, and Tinsukia are experiencing severe flooding.

Although there have been no reported casualties in the past 24 hours, the total number of lives lost due to the floods currently stands at seven, as confirmed by the ASDMA.

The gravity of the situation is amplified by the fact that the water levels in key rivers such as Beki (Road Bridge), Disang (Nanglamuraghat), and Brahmaputra (Dhubri; Neamatighat) have risen above the danger level, further exacerbating the crisis.

Reports indicate that a staggering 179 villages in 19 revenue circles have been submerged across Assam.

Additionally, approximately 2211.99 hectares of agricultural land have been ravaged by the floods, resulting in significant damage to the livelihoods of the affected communities.

Amidst the flooded chaos in Assam, neighbouring Bhutan’s Druk Green Power Corporation Limited (DGPC), responsible for the Kurichhu project in the country’s east, has announced plans to conduct a Reservoir scouring of the Kurichhu Hydropower Plant.

Responding to this development, the Assam Chief Minister took to Twitter, expressing concern over the excess release of water from the Kurichhu Dam.

He said that he had alerted district administrations to remain vigilant and provide necessary assistance to the people, particularly if the water breaches the Beki and Manas rivers, posing an increased threat to the affected areas.

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority along with district administrations are closely monitoring the flood situation and implementing vital measures to provide relief and support to the affected regions.