New Delhi: Delhi seems to have been witnessing several cases of murders with another woman being murdered by her husband in Harsh Vihar.

However, the shocking part of this murder was that the accused himself had called up the police to confess that he killed his wife, Archana.

The police found the wife’s body lying on the floor of the house they lived in following the call.

According to reports, the accused has been identified as Yogesh Kumar.

The woman was taken to the hospital after the police found her to check if she could be saved but the doctors declared her brought dead.

The police arrested Kumar and initiated an investigation.

Reports stated that the couple had a fight over financial crisis that their family had been facing. She had taken loans from several sources which later led to a fight between her and the man.

Yogesh during the fight had strangled her.