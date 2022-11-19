New Delhi: As the winter started, Delhi on Saturday recorded the season’s coldest morning at 9 degrees Celsius.

The temperature has been said to be three notches below normal.

While the mornings were cold, the air quality in the national capital remained in the poor category with Air Quality Index (AQI) at 8 am being recorded at 286.

It may be mentioned that zero to 50 AQI is considered good while 201 to 300 is poor.

The IMD forecasted that Delhi might face a maximum temperature of 26 degrees Celsius.