Guwahati: The City police has picked up two men for questioning in connection with the murder of a 62-year-old businessman in Guwahati on Monday.

Two youths identified as Raja Das and Rachidul Ali were detained by Dispur police on Monday night from the place of occurrence of the incident in the Panjabari area in Guwahati.

Businessman Ranjit Bora was shot dead by two unidentified motorcycle-borne youths on Monday in front of a bank in Panjabari on Monday.

Bora was the distributor of the milk and dairy products manufactured by West Assam Milk Producers’ Co-operative Union Ltd. (WAMUL) under the brand name Purabi.

He was shot by the youths around noon inside his car parked outside the ICICI Bank branch at Panjabari.

Bora, a resident of the city Kahilipara area, was rushed to the Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) where he was declared brought dead around 12.44 pm.

He was associated with West Assam Milk Producers Cooperative Union Limited (Purabi Dairy) as its distributor of milk and milk products for the last 12 years.

He was one of the established distributors of Purabi Dairy, commanding a network of retailers in the Kahilipara and Ganeshguri areas of Guwahati.



