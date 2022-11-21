GUWAHATI: Distributor of Purabi Diary – Ranjit Bora has succumbed to the bullet injuries that he sustained after being shot at by miscreants in Guwahati, Assam.

Ranjit Bora was shot at inside the car he was travelling in to bank in Guwahati, Assam to deposit money.

After being shot at, Ranjit Bora was immediately shifted to the Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) in Guwahati, Assam.

Bora was declared dead at the GMCH in Guwahati, Assam.

Ranjit Bora was shot in his head.

The incident took place near the Silpagram at Panjabari road in Guwahati, Assam.

The miscreants after the firing bullets at Bora, fled the spot with Rs 5 lakhs.

Serious questions are being raised over the law-and-order scenarios in Guwahati city of Assam following the shootout in broad daylight.