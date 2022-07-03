New Delhi: The Delhi government is all set to double the salary and allowances of MLAs and ministers in the Monsoon Session of the Assembly.

The Bill to hike the salary will be introduced on the first day of the special session of the Delhi Legislative Assembly to be commenced from Monday.

Delhi Law and Justice and Legislative Affairs Minister Kailash Gahlot will table the Bill on Monday, said an official.

As per a source, the minister will table the Bill seeking a hike of 66 per cent in the salary and allowances of ministers, MLAs, chief whip, Speaker, Deputy Speaker and the opposition leader.

The salary of the Assembly members was last increased on November 4, 2011 when Sheila Dikshit was the Chief Minister of Delhi. During that time, the salary of MLAs were increased from Rs 7,000 to Rs 12,000 per month. Along with the allowances, an MLA gets Rs 54,000 every month.

According to reports, the AAP government is planning to increase the salary from Rs 12,000 to Rs 30,000 per month.

There will also be an increase in many other allowances, which altogether will raise the salary to Rs 90,000 per month from existing Rs 54,000.

The AAP government had sent the proposal in August last year to increase the salary which was approved by the Centre in May this year.

The LG also gave the nod for the proposal last month which has made the way clear for tabling the Bill in the assembly.