Guwahati: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which secured one seat in the recently concluded Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) Election, has gained ground in Assam, according to a survey.

The survey conducted by Assamese news channel Pratidin Time in association with Cotton University showed that 31. 57 per cent of people want the government of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Assam.

According to the survey, 39.99 per cent of people want the BJP government in Assam, which completes its one year in power in the state on Tuesday.

The survey further showed that Asom Jatiya Parishad (AJP) is also gaining some ground in Assam with 10.05 per cent of people want the party to come to power in Assam. The AJP secured one seat in the GMC polls.

AAP chief and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said that the people of Assam are now looking for an alternative in the form of the Aam Aadmi Party.

“It is not only in Assam but people in every state like AAP, they want development like Delhi,” he said.

Reacting to the survey results, AAP said that the party is rising in Assam.