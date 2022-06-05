The war of words between Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal continued on Sunday.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Sunday, claimed that Delhi CM offered to buy PPE kits in 2020 without floating any tender.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma dug up an old tweet by Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, in which he urged BJP MP Gautam Gambhir to arrange for PPE kits.

This claim by the Assam chief minister came just a day after he threatened to file a criminal defamation case against the Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia over allegations of corruption in procurement of PPE kits in Assam.

“Delhi CM suo moto offered to buy PPE kits from anywhere without tender. Why?” Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted.

“Does his Deputy CM think the CM is corrupt as he asked someone to arrange PPE kits from somewhere immediately, and said that Delhi Govt will buy them? No reference to any tender etc,” Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

He added: “AAP leaders chose to contradict each other rather than fighting a crisis. People of Delhi are paying the price for this.”

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma also defended his wife Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, who has been under fire for alleged involvement in the PPE scam in the state.

“The company in question wrote to Assam’s NHM stating that supply of around 1,500 PPE kits for Covid warriors must be treated as CSR contribution and hence not a single rupee must be paid by Govt,” tweeted Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

He added: “Assam NHM duly acknowledged the same. Manish bhai, this is not corruption, its humanity. My wife hasn’t committed a crime, she tried to help Assam at the time of its biggest crisis. Throwing muck at others will not be accepted. You will face legal consequences.”

Assam NHM duly acknowledged the same.



Manish bhai, this is not corruption, it’s humanity. My wife hasn’t committed a crime, she tried to help Assam at the time of its biggest crisis.



