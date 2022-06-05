BJP has suspended two of its senior leaders – Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal – from party’s primary membership.

This suspension came following massive outrage, especially from the Muslim community, after Nupur Sharma made rabid comments against Prophet Mohammad during a news debate.

Nupur Sharma’s remarks also led to filing of multiple FIRs against her in several states.

Nupur Sharma’s comment during a TV debate last week, purportedly insulting the Prophet, had triggered a huge outcry and protests from Muslim groups.

On the other hand, BJP Delhi spokesperson Naveen Jindal also stirred controversy by tweeting against the minority community.

This led to a sharp reaction from the Muslim community.

Meanwhile, the BJP has reacted to the statements made by its leaders saying that it “respects all religions” and “denounces insult of any religious personalities of any religion”.

“During the thousands of years of the history of India every religion has blossomed and flourished,” the BJP stated in a statement.

It added: “BJP is also strongly against any ideology which insults or demeans any sect or religion. BJP does not promote such people or philosophy.”

BJP national secretary Arun singh in the statement said: “India’s Constitution gives right to every citizen to practice any religion of his/her choice and to honour and respect every religion. We are committed to making India a great country where all are equal and everyone lives with dignity, where all are committed to India’s unity and integrity, where all enjoy the fruits of growth and development.”