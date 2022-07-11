Jodhpur: A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan shot himself dead after keeping his wife and daughter hostage for near 18 hour at his service quarter in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur.

The jawan had allegedly locked himself up with them since Sunday before killing himself on Monday.

As per reports, the CRPF jawan took a service INSAS rifle and 40 rounds then took his family hostage.

He even shot eight rounds in the air on Sunday evening.

Also Read: Assam floods: Situation improving, 12 districts still affected

However, after nearly eighteen hours, he shot himself but the reasons were not exactly made perfect.

The deceased was identified as Naresh Jaat and was posted at the CRPF training centre.

He locked himself up along with them inside his service quarters at around 5 pm on Sunday.

Jaat belonged to Rajasthan’s Pali district and was reportedly dissatisfied over certain issues.

He was also reportedly facing mental health issues.

Also Read: MP Pradyut Bordoloi appeals Assam Floods be declared as National Calamity

It was further reported that even though Jaat’s father had tried to convince him to stop with the hostile situation, he did not understand.