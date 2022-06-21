Applications are invited for 1050 vacant technical positions in Coal India Limited.

Coal India Limited is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 1050 vacant positions of Management Trainees in various disciplines.

Name of post : Management Trainee

No. of posts : 1050

Discipline wise vacancies :

Mining : 699

Civil : 160

Electronics & Telecommunication : 124

System and EDP : 67

Qualification :

Management Trainee (Mining, Civil, Electronics & Telecommunication) : BE/ B.Tech/ B.Sc (Engg.) in relevant branch of Engineering with minimum 60% marks.

Management Trainee (System and EDP) : BE/ B.Tech/ B.Sc (Engg.) in Computer Science/ Computer Engg./IT or MCA, with minimum 60% marks.

Pay : Selected candidates will be placed as Management Trainee in E-2 Grade in the scale of pay of Rs. 50,000 – 1,60,000/- at the initial Basic of Rs. 50,000/- per month during the training period. On successful and satisfactory completion of 1-year training period and passing the test conducted for the purpose, regularization will be in E-3 Grade in the scale of pay of Rs. 60,000 – 1,80,000/- at the initial Basic of Rs.60,000/- with probation for 1 year, if not extended. Besides Basic pay, candidates will also be entitled to Dearness Allowance, HRA, perquisites and allowances under cafeteria approach including Performance Related Pay (PRP) as applicable for the post. Benefits such as Leave, Medical facilities, CMPF, CMPS, Gratuity, CIL Executive Defined Contribution Pension Scheme etc. will be admissible as per extant rules of the company. The actual remuneration may vary depending on place of posting, financial performance of the Company and also performance rating of individual

Upper Age Limit : The Upper Age Limit is 30 Years as on 31-May-2022 for General (UR) & EWS category candidates. Category-wise relaxation in Upper Age Limit is mentioned below:

OBC (Non-Creamy Layer) – 3 Years

SC / ST – 5 Years

For Persons with Disabilities: General (UR) -10 Years, OBC (Non-Creamy Layer) – 13 Years, SC / ST – 15 Years

Candidates who are the domicile of J&K during the period from 01.01.1980 to 31.12.1989 as per Govt. of India guidelines- 5 Years.

Selection Procedure : Eligible candidates must have appeared for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE – 2022). Based on the GATE-2022 Scores/Marks and requirement, candidates will be shortlisted discipline-wise in the ratio of 1:3 for further selection process. The final merit list will be prepared for each discipline on the basis of GATE-2022 Scores/Marks.

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://www.coalindia.in/ only under Career with CIL >>>> Jobs at Coal India

section.

Opening date for Online Registration of Applications : June 23, 2022 from 10 AM

Last date of online submission of application : July 22, 2022 up to 11:59 PM

Application Fees : Candidates belonging to GENERAL (UR) / OBC (Creamy Layer & Non-Creamy Layer) / EWS category are required to pay a Non-Refundable fee of Rs. 1000/- plus applicable GST, Rs.180/- totalling Rs. 1180/- (Rupees One Thousand One Hundred Eighty only). SC / ST / PwD / ESM candidates / Employees of Coal India Limited and its Subsidiaries are exempted from payment of application fee.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

