Applications are invited for various teaching positions in North East Frontier Railway.

North East Frontier Railway is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Part time contractual teacher purely on honorarium basis in Railway Higher Secondary School, Alipurduar.

Name of post : Post Graduate Teacher (PGT)

No. of posts : 3

Subject wise vacancies :

Biology : 1

History : 1

Hindi : 1

Qualification : Post graduate degree in the desired subject from a recognized University and B.Ed.

Name of post : Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT)

No. of posts : 3

Subject wise vacancies :

Hindi : 1

Sanskrit : 1

Computer : 1

Qualification : Graduation in the desired subject from a recognized University and B.Ed. For TGT (Computer), candidates should have Bachelor in Computer Application (BCA) / BTech (Computer) from a recognized University and B.Ed.

Name of post : Primary Teacher (PRT)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : 10+2 pass or graduate in any discipline with Jr. Basic Training /B.Ed.

Desirable : Preference will be given to TET qualified candidates for TGT & PRT posts.

Salary :

PGT : Rs. 15,000/- per month

TGT : Rs. 12,000/- per month

PRT : Rs. 11,000/- per month

Age Limit : The candidates should be between 24 to 60 years as on 10/7/2022

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on July 10, 2022 from 10 AM in Railway Higher Secondary School, NF Railway Alipurduar Junction

How to apply : The candidates need to take a printout of ‘FORM OF APPLICATION FOR ENGAGEMENT AS PART TIME TEACHER’ and submit on the day of interview.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

