Bapatla, Andhra Pradesh: In a horrifying incident, a 15-year-old Class 10 student was burnt alive by an individual accused of harassing his sister in Bapatla, Andhra Pradesh.

The deceased, Amarnath set on fire by a 21-year-old man.

According to reports, Amarnath, while being rushed to the hospital in an ambulance, bravely named three individuals, one of whom was identified as “Venky.”

The teenager alleged that these individuals were responsible for the heinous act that claimed his life.

It is reported that petrol was poured on Amarnath before he was set ablaze, as claimed by his grieving family.

Amarnath succumbed to his injuries at the hospital during treatment.

The bereaved family has accused a 21-year-old man named Venkateswar of persistently harassing Amarnath’s sister.

The teenager had confronted Venkateswar regarding the harassment, which tragically led to this fatal confrontation.

Bapatla Police registered a murder case against the accused.

Additionally, under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act, a separate case has been filed since Amarnath’s sister, who was allegedly subjected to harassment by Venkateswar, is a minor.

Police officer Vakul Jindal confirmed that the accused is currently under questioning as the investigation progresses.