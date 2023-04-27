New Delhi: China‘s Defence Minister Li Shangfu will attend a key security summit meeting in Delhi marking the first visit by a Chinese defence minister to India since a “deadly clash” between troops in 2020.

The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) defence ministers’ meeting comes amid strained ties between the two countries, who have also had other confrontations since the deadly clash.

The root cause of the tensions between the two countries is an ill-defined 3,440 km-long disputed border in the high-altitude Himalayan region.

Local media reports suggest that Li and Indian defence minister Rajnath Singh may also hold a bilateral meeting in Delhi.

This visit comes days after India and China concluded the 18th round of military talks to try and resolve the border dispute.

Russia’s defence minister, Sergei Shoigu, will also attend the meet in Delhi, while Pakistan’s Khawaja Asif is expected to join virtually.