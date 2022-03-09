Delhi: The Delhi Police has filed charge sheets against Sulli Deals and Bulli Bai creators Aumkareshwar Thakur and Neeraj Bishnoi.

Both of them were allegedly running the “Sulli Deals and Bulli Bai mobile apps to auction Muslim women in the virtual space”.

Among the two, Thakur has been accused of creating the Sulli Deals application and was arrested on January 8.

The charge sheet against him has been filed under sections 153A, 153B, 354A(3) IPC r/w 66, 67 IT Act.

While the charge sheet against Neeraj Bishnoi, creator of Bulli Bai has been filed under sections 153A, 153B, 354A, 509 IPC r/w 66, 67 IT Act.

He is a resident of the Digambar area of Assam’s Jorhat and a B. Tech student.

He was arrested on January 6 this year.

As per the police, the charge sheets have been filed before the

Both the charge sheets have been submitted before the Chief Metropolitan (CMM) Court, New Delhi, Patiala House Court.

Both of them are under judicial ccustody.