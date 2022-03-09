Guwahati: After a misfire in Flipkart’s Women’s Day marketing campaign, the online shopping company apologised to its customers stating that they “messed up”.

On March 8, which is celebrated as Internation Women’s Day, Flipkart sent bulk messages to many customers which several flagged as tone-deaf and sexist.

Can you spot the problem here? pic.twitter.com/MVWA8so9p7 — Raj S || ??? ???? (@DiscourseDancer) March 8, 2022

The message by the e-commerce platform read, “Dear Customer, This Women’s Day, let’s celebrate You. Get Kitchen Appliances from ? 299 [sic].”

Also Read: Britannia to increase women workforce in Assam plant

After receiving the message, several social media users felt that Flipkart was being stereotypical as it portrayed that women belong to the kitchen.

It's offensive

Why women are being identified with kitchen appliance..only ??

Whole world is ours & certainly kitchen is not our whole world!!

No thanks!! — Harmeet Kaur (@iamharmeetK) March 8, 2022

Many users found the message “offensive”.

We messed up and we are sorry.

We did not intend to hurt anyone's sentiments and apologise for the Women's Day message shared earlier. pic.twitter.com/Gji4WAumQG — Flipkart (@Flipkart) March 8, 2022

However, following the backlash, the company on its official Twitter handle wrote, “We messed up and we are sorry. We did not intend to hurt anyone’s sentiments and apologise for the Women’s Day message shared earlier.”