NEW DELHI: The Chandigarh airport has been decided to be named after freedom fighter Shaheed Bhagat Singh.

This was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that naming of the Chandigarh airport after Shaheed Bhagat Singh is a tribute to the freedom fighter.

“As a tribute to the great freedom fighter, it has been decided that the Chandigarh airport will now be named after Shaheed Bhagat Singh,” PM Modi said in his Mann ki Baat programme.

Reacting to the announcement by PM Narendra Modi, chief minister of Punjab – Bhagwant Mann expressed gratitude towards the central government.

The Punjab CM said: “Haryana’s civil aviation minister Dushyant Chautala and I mutually sent a letter to the union aviation ministry to name the Chandigarh airport after Shaheed Bhagat Singh before his birthday on September 28. PM Modi, on Mann Ki Baat, declared the renaming. I thank him.”