GUWAHATI: An active cadre of the ULFA-I has been nabbed by the security forces in Assam.

The ULFA-I cadre was apprehended in a joint operation by the Assam police and Indian army.

The ultra was nabbed by the security forces at Charaideo district in Assam.

“Troops of Joypur Battalion of Red Shield Division under the aegis of Spear Corps apprehended the ULFA-I cadre from the Sonari area in Charaideo district on Saturday night,” the Indian army stated in a statement on Sunday.

“The swift action of the Security Forces resulted in the apprehension of one ULFA-I cadre along with one 7.65 mm pistol, three live rounds and one magazine,” the statement added.