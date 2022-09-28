New Delhi: The Centre has imposed a ban of the Popular Front of India (PFI) declaring it to be an “unlawful organization” under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

The decision came nearly after several nationwide raids and arrest of over 240 people connected to the PFI.

A notification on the development read that PFI and its affiliate organisations or fronts have been declared “unlawful association” with immediate effect under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Apart from terming it an unlawful organization, the government said that it has linkages with Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI), Jamat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) and Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS).

The notification further stated that the organisation had been involved in unlawful activities, which are “prejudicial to the integrity, sovereignty and security of the country”, and that they have the potential to disturb public peace and communal harmony.

The notification added, “PFI and its associates or affiliates or fronts operate openly as a socio-economic, educational and political organisation but, they have been pursuing a secret agenda to radicalise a particular section of the society.”

It may be mentioned that till Tuesday, at least 247 people link to the PFI were arrested since the first raid on September 22.